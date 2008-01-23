Letscram.com Founder Meets Former President Clinton

{mosimage}
Mike Lewis, founder of Santa Barbara-based Letscram.com and a student at Dartmouth College, recently ran into former President Bill Clinton, who was campaigning on his wife’s behalf at the New Hampshire school.
Lewis started Letscram.com while a student at Santa Barbara High and now runs it remotely from Dartmouth, where he is also a star squash player.
According to Lewis, the interactive Web 2.0 study help site lets students post and answer homework questions, study with other kids, or just share their everyday experiences of school.
Letscram.com is set to launch nationally soon.