Letter to the Editor: Bridges Not Borders, Dignity not Dehumanization

The Santa Barbara News-Press’ dogged defense of its use of the word “illegals” to refer to people misses the point of the need for dignity, not dehumanization.

First, we need to question the meaning of illegality. The law-and-order approach argues for the supremacy of laws without questioning the fairness of a law. As we approach Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, it should be evident that laws have been and can be unfair, and that those in power produce laws in their favor. Fifty years ago, segregationist laws and practices seemed fair to some. Fifty years from now, will history judge today's anti-immigrant laws as discriminatory and the word choice of “illegal” as dehumanizing?

Second, the discussion of immigration, legal and illegal, needs to be placed in a larger historical, political, economic and social context. People don’t simply leave their families and travel hundreds of miles to perform low-pay work and face the risk of deportation. People make choices for survival and the future of their families.

But why do vast economic disparities exist between the United States and Mexico or other sending countries, propelling migration to the United States? Specific U.S. policies and practices have undermined the Mexican economy, such as undercutting small, organic corn farmers by flooding the market with mass-produced, often genetically modified corn from the United States.

Instead, we need to support local, sustainable production in Santa Barbara and elsewhere that provides work and dignity for people and healthy and viable practices for the environment.

Instead of erecting borders, we need to strive for a world transcending citizenship, one that that seeks to build bridges across varied peoples. These bridges don’t need to flatten our differences or make us all the same, but instead honor the diversity that makes us stronger, more interesting and more connected.

Eugene Debs stated at his sentencing hearing in 1918: “Your Honor, years ago I recognized my kinship with all living beings, and I made up my mind then that I was not one bit better than the meanest on earth. I said then, and I say now, that while there is a lower class, I am in it; and while there is a criminal element, I am of it; and while there is a soul in prison, I am not free.”

We as a people need to work to build structures that support the least among us, and to do so not from a place of patronizing assistance, but in recognizing that we enhance our own humanity as we connect to the humanity of others.

Diane C. Fujino Ph.D.

Director, UC Santa Barbara Center for Black Studies Research

Professor, Asian American Studies