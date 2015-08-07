Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:13 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Letter to the Editor: Saddened by Layoffs of Developmentally Disabled Workers

By Craig Olson | August 7, 2015 | 2:29 p.m.

We at Hillside House have been saddened by the unfolding of employment-related events at the Haggen stores.

We see daily the challenges of finding employment for the residents of Hillside House, and share their frustration at not being able to contribute to their community.

In the hearts of most persons with developmental disabilities is the desire to do what is best to serve others and their community. Our residents are passionate about being a part of their community.

They understand that what is good for everyone will also benefit them. 

We are often identified by our work because people need to feel that they belong to their community. When we have no work to identify us, we struggle.

How sad and ironic that a segment of our community that places such a high priority on their work should, as a class, be told they can no longer contribute.

Because of their fundamental orientation toward contributing to the good of the whole community, I would argue these should be the first people hired and the last to be fired from any job for which they are qualified.

The positive energy they offer customers and other employees is precisely the sort of energy that supports retail business success! 

It is my hope that something positive can result from this mistake, and that the Santa Barbara community can learn from it a little of the essential goodness that is inherent in people with developmental disabilities. 

Craig Olson

Executive Director 

Hillside House

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 