Letter to the Editor: Saddened by Layoffs of Developmentally Disabled Workers

Advice

We at Hillside House have been saddened by the unfolding of employment-related events at the Haggen stores.

We see daily the challenges of finding employment for the residents of Hillside House, and share their frustration at not being able to contribute to their community.

In the hearts of most persons with developmental disabilities is the desire to do what is best to serve others and their community. Our residents are passionate about being a part of their community.

They understand that what is good for everyone will also benefit them.

We are often identified by our work because people need to feel that they belong to their community. When we have no work to identify us, we struggle.

How sad and ironic that a segment of our community that places such a high priority on their work should, as a class, be told they can no longer contribute.

Because of their fundamental orientation toward contributing to the good of the whole community, I would argue these should be the first people hired and the last to be fired from any job for which they are qualified.

The positive energy they offer customers and other employees is precisely the sort of energy that supports retail business success!

It is my hope that something positive can result from this mistake, and that the Santa Barbara community can learn from it a little of the essential goodness that is inherent in people with developmental disabilities.

Craig Olson

Executive Director

Hillside House