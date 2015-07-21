Letter to the Editor: It’s Important Trump Stay in Presidential Race

It is important that Donald Trump stays in the presidential race.
President Obama is not protecting America. He just insured a nuclear jihadist Iran, he spear-headed the massive invasion of illegal aliens into the US, and by pulling out of Iraq he made possible the emergence of ISIS and an Islamic State.
Who is stopping the lawlessness and chaos caused by Barack Obama? No one. Not Republicans, Democrats, Independents, the media or the American public.
This is why Trump matters. He is not afraid to fight for America and shine a spotlight on the real problems facing us.
Don Thorn
Carpinteria