Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Is an Independent, Practical Thinker

If you want an independent thinker who will work hard to make our county a better place, I encourage you to vote for Bruce Porter for County Supervisor.

I’ve known and worked with Bruce in various ways for almost 15 years. I’ve found him to be practical and to use common sense when it comes to working through complex and difficult issues. That’s the kind of county supervisor I want — not one who will base decisions on extremist causes or politics.

Our community has an amazing opportunity to chart a new path forward as we elect a new Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor. I am backing Bruce Porter because I think he can make a huge difference in a very positive way, for families, farmers, ranchers, businesspeople ... for everyone.

