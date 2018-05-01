Letter to Editor: An Open Response to an Open Letter About Eastside BID

I have good reason to have serious concerns about the Milpas Community Association's proposal for an Eastside Business Improvement District, or EBID. I have conducted extensive research by speaking with many business owners and studying the Management Plan, which lays out the EBID's activities, as well as the state law that provides for formation of such districts.

The Santa Barbara City Council was presented with a PowerPoint presentation on the EBID on Nov. 11, 2014. Prior to the hearing, I went to Milpas Street and asked business owners and managers for their opinion about the proposal and the Milpas Community Association. In the original draft presented to the council, the MCA proposed to transform itself from an organization supported by voluntary contributions to a formal BID, with a quasi-governmental ability to collect assessments from businesses.

This status carries enormous responsibility. I wanted to know: What is the MCA's record with the business community it had been serving for the last few years? Has the MCA won support for a proposal that would influence not only the Milpas commercial corridor but a large section of the surrounding neighborhood?

To my surprise, I discovered some businesses had never heard of the MCA. Others knew it as the group that puts on special events. Some were MCA members, having paid voluntary annual dues and pitched in extra for the holiday parade. I spent four hours walking Milpas and talked to about 25 business owners.

This is important: That day, only one business owner knew about the proposed EBID.

Then I turned my attention to the area west of Milpas. The EBID boundaries, which include 830 businesses, are roughly Milpas to Salsipuedes, the waterfront to Canon Perdido, and a thin slice to include the Santa Barbara Bowl. In and around Gutierrez, Quarantina and Yanonali are auto body shops, auto repair, construction yards, wood and metal shops, and other industries. And I was determined to speak to some of those business owners as well.

Not one business in the industrial area had heard of the EBID proposal. As of this writing, I've talked to about 50 businesses total.

If these businesses were unaware of the EBID, they certainly were not involved in developing that plan. A more obvious conclusion: The EBID was not initiated by these businesses.

MCA leaders have made public statements that their group — incorporated as a 501(c)(4), a political lobbying organization — has been primarily funded by a dozen or so businesses. That's not fair, they say. More businesses must contribute. First of all, it is not the role of government to compel support for a 501(c)(4) organization. Second, the MCA has not built relationships with enough businesses to sustain their activities through voluntary donations.

By state law, all the businesses in the proposed district get to say yes or no to forming the BID. However, the petition process is a "weighted" vote, meaning that the businesses that pay higher assessment rates have more voting power. The MCA must get yes votes from the businesses representing 50 percent of the value of the total assessment. In other words, the process is not one business, one vote. A business that voted no still would be forced to pay the assessment.

That process is not fair. Nor is it fair that the MCA conceived, developed, drafted and finalized the Management Plan without one single public forum in which the plan was openly presented to all the impacted businesses and to Eastside residents. As I write this, the MCA has still not scheduled a community forum.

In December, the city's Neighborhood Advisory Council voted to ask the MCA to make a presentation about the EBID at its January meeting. (The neighborhood council focuses on issues related to the Eastside, Westside and downtown neighborhoods.) This made good sense because the City Council, at its November meeting, had instructed the MCA to do more community outreach.

MCA leaders told the neighborhood council they were not ready to make such a presentation (even though they did exactly that at the November City Council hearing). Indeed, the MCA finalized the Management Plan on Jan. 9. Why could they not present at the Jan. 14 neighborhood meeting? This proposal has meaningful impacts to the neighborhood (and the rest of the city). Let's have some open dialogue, please.

And let that dialogue include gentrification. I am not the only person concerned about the Eastside losing its affordability and accommodation of the businesses already thriving there. If MCA leaders had talked to business owners in the light industrial area, they would have discovered an overwhelming desire to maintain the ability to have noise, heavy truck traffic, paint fumes and all the activities related to manufacturing, construction yards, recycling operations, and auto body and auto repair work. Promoting tourism is not appropriate here.

Also of concern is that the EBID encompasses at least three distinct business districts and includes residential areas as well. These are large and small tourist-serving waterfront hotels from the zoo to Fess Parker's Hotel, the Milpas Street corridor that includes retail/restaurant/offices, and the light industrial area that must maintain workability and not be transformed like the Funk Zone.

The Management Plan, as written, does not address how the BID operator will make sure the assessments collected will directly benefit each different type of commerce and each individual business, as the law explicitly requires. Nor has the city seen a detailed proposed budget. Many services and benefits are promised without detailing how much they cost and how they will be paid for.

I will close by addressing assertions in the open letter.

The original management plan did include assessments on rental properties — residential and commercial. So the first time I hit the streets to talk to businesses (before the council hearing), all landlords were to be assessed according to the MCA's plan. The City Council was loud and clear on this subject: absolutely no residential rental properties were to be assessed in this city's brutal rental market. After that point, I never told anyone residential rentals would pay into the BID. Commercial landlords were removed from the plan only as recently as Jan. 9.

I have been criticized for calling the assessment at "tax." In truth it is an "assessment," which means that it is tied to specific property that will benefit, and is not a tax that benefits the general public. (It is not subject to restrictions of Proposition 218 or limitations of Proposition 13.) I will be more careful with my language. I hope EBID supporters will listen carefully to businesses who do not want to increase their business costs, whether it is a tax or assessment.

I did not orchestrate a protest during the Milpas holiday parade. What I saw: business owners and community members sitting in lawn chairs on the curb holding signs, exercising free speech, not disrupting the parade.

As for the rest of the City Council, I cannot speak for them. I know I've done my research and I'm not afraid to stand alone in my concerns and support of businesses who do not want the EBID. As for the downtown BIDs, I asked tough questions, again did my research, and I read all the protest letters and invited those naysaying businesses to contact me.

My concerns about the EBID are based on the MCA's presentation to the City Council, their documents and what their leadership has been saying publicly. I gave feedback during the council meeting and have met with MCA advocates for the EBID. I am well connected to the Eastside community. My opinions are informed.

I respect the good community work the MCA has done. I believe it should continue to be funded by voluntary donations from people who feel connected to the MCA and are included in the group's activities and governance. As for the EBID's promised services, the city already has a strong graffiti removal program and our Neighborhood Services division has in the past employed teens to clean the streets. It makes more sense to me to develop a teen job training program that results in power-washed sidewalks and youth employment opportunities. Furthermore, the beach hotels are already members of the TBID (Tourism Business Improvement District) administered by Visit Santa Barbara. A well-functioning agency currently serves their needs.

I invite the open letter signatories (or anyone both pro and con) to contact me or make an appointment by calling 805.564.5318. Please get to know me. My actions are not honestly reflected in the open letter. I share your passion for the Eastside, but I respectfully disagree with the EBID proposal as currently written.

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo

Santa Barbara