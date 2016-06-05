Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Anti-Donald Trump Attacks Are Sign of Lawlessness

By Diana Thorn | June 5, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

When is enough, enough? A mob of protestors  attacked Donald Trump supporters who were leaving a rally in San Jose on Thursday night. Protestors punched and knocked people to the ground and grabbed Trump hats off of the heads of supporters and set them on fire. A mob of males surrounded a woman and pelted her with eggs and watermelon. USA flags were burned, while Mexican flags were displayed. Cars were damaged and the police were attacked.

These anti-Trump attacks are organized and planned. Leading the revolt are leftist radicals, professional agitators, open border activists, and  Clinton / Sanders supporters.These protests are a revolt against the first amendment. The riot in San Jose was an attempt to use violence to silence people with different views, especially Trump supporters.

It is time to stop this chaos. We need aggressive, pro-active police control, we need to arrest and jail the violent offenders and we need to hold our politicians accountable for their lies. Especially Democrats and our president. 

America is a land of laws, and we need to enforce them.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria


