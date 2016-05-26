Letter to the Editor: Before You Vote for Das Williams, Follow His Money

We all know that politicians who take money from unions and special interests are beholden to those interests when they vote. On June 7, voters in the First District of Santa Barbara County will choose between Jennifer Christensen and Das Williams.

Mr. Williams, who also filed his campaign committee “Das Williams For Senate 2020” on July 31, 2015, has raised the following monies from special interests :

» $42,000 Teachers Unions

» $30,000 Fire Unions

» $15,000 SEIU

» $4,200 Ventura County Deputy Sheriff’s Assn.

» $4,100 SEIU Healthcare Workers West PAC

» $7,500 PECG-PAC

» $4,003 Peace Officers Research Assn.

» $10,000 State Building & Construction Trades Council

» $5,000 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local #11 and $5,300 Local 413

» $8,000 Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters PAC

» $3,500 Calif. Medical Assn. PAC

» $4,200 Calif. Laborers For Equality

» $3,000 Calif. Nurses Assoc. PAC

» $2,500 So. Calif. Pipe Trades District Council #16 PAC

» $4,100 United Long Term Care Workers Local 6434 PAC

» $3,000 Sheet Metal Workers Local 273 PAC

» $8,500 Calif. State Assn. of Electrical Workers

» $3,000 District Council of Iron Workers

(“PARTIAL LIST”).

Mr. Williams also took $39,000 from Gaming Tribes and we know what a problem the Chumash expansion is in the Santa Ynez Valley. His total contributions from both his Assembly account, his 2020 state Senate campaign and his Supervisor campaign are $578,845 as of 4/23/2016.

Jennifer Christensen has accepted a total of $10,000 from one union, the Deputy Sheriff’s Union (her husband is a retired 34-year deputy sheriff) ... the balance of her donations have been private donors.

Again, why is this important?

The County budget is $1 billion a year. One example of its spending and potential conflicts of interest involves paying its 4,000 employees, most of which are represented by the SEIU Union. That union contributed $15,000 to Mr. Williams.

Generous pay raises, health benefits and pension contributions have been commonly given by past Boards of Supervisors. Past Boards have kicked the proverbial can, so now “The county has an unfunded liability of $873 million and a stack of deferred maintenance and capital building projects” (News Press article 4/12/16 by Emily Leslie, Staff Writer).

Jennifer Christensen is committed to cutting wasteful spending and “truly” balancing the budget. She is in charge of investing the County’s $1 billion so it is safe and liquid to meet its annual expenditures. She is also Chair of the Pension Committee for the County and serves on the City Police and Fire Commission. She has worked with almost every department head in her 15 years with the County. She has her Law Degree and her MBA from USC.

It’s been said that it takes two years for a new Supervisor to get up to speed. Mr. Williams is running for the state Senate in 2020. Jennifer Christensen has worked for the County for 15 years and is committed long term to this job. She is taking a huge pay cut to serve on the Board. She is a Professional, Not a Politician.

Dick Thielscher

Montecito