Letter to Editor: Mentor Reflects on Big Brothers Big Sisters Program

After having a great time at last weekend’s annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County holiday party, I wanted to share what a wonderful experience our time volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters has been for me and my family.

My wife and I met our Little Brother Jonah when he was 7 years old and, 10 years later, we are proud of the young man he has become. While we were busy mentoring him, he was teaching us to live in the moment.

The countywide group of “Bigs and Littles” are a community of good people with whom you can learn from and grow among. We have taken away so much from this experience that we can no longer consider it volunteering. It really has been our pleasure.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County program coordinators work extremely hard to make sure the experience is a good one for both the youth and the mentor. They provide activities and ideas to ensure that both participants get the most out of the experience.

I want to single out staff member Maria Seda, from the Santa Maria location, for her commitment to the program and credit her with encouraging my wife and I to participate in what has become one of the most enriching experiences of our lives.

Thank you so much to the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County for sponsoring the program and to Big Brothers Big Sisters for their commitment to helping the youth of Santa Barbara County.

Big Brother Tim Thornton

Santa Maria