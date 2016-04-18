Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Only Bob Field, Joan Hartmann Support Community Plans

By Chris Wrather | April 18, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

A critical issue in the Third District race for Santa Barbara County supervisor:  What are the candidates' positions about a community’s right to plan its own future, and to have that plan respected by decision makers?

Los Alamos, Santa Ynez Valley, Eastern Goleta Valley, and Gaviota are all unique communities for which a one-size-fits-all County land use code does not give adequate guidance to decision makers.

Locally developed Community Plans contain the unique goals and priorities of each community.  Who better than the people who live there to develop their own road map?

I had the privilege of serving as Chair of the Los Alamos Planning Advisory Committee which during 30 public meetings crafted the Los Alamos Community Plan. We developed innovative zoning rules for our commercial district to encourage development, and a prioritized list of desired improvements to our infrastructure. The Community Plan enabled us to apply for state grants because we could demonstrate community participation in the process.

Bob Field and Joan Hartmann have records of taking community plans seriously. Field served as chair of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan committee.  Hartmann consistently respected community plans in her decisions as planning commissioner.

Bruce Porter does not. At a candidate forum in Vandenberg Village he said “There are those in the planning community that view Community Plans as a religion that is not to be questioned, and sometimes Community Plans are used to make handcuffs to progress, not a vision of the future.  And that’s a part of the culture of this County that is so important for us to fix, and I look forward to helping do that."

Handcuffs to “progress"? Important to “fix"? I think Mr. Porter means handcuffs to those who would exploit communities for their own financial gain. No thanks, Mr. Porter.

Chris Wrather
Los Alamos

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 