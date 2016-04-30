Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Does Not Support the Gaviota Coast

If your readers believe as I do that the Gaviota Coast is one of the things that makes the South Coast such a nice place to live, they must vote in this election. I cannot over state the importance of voting for a true supporter of the Gaviota Coast conservation effort. Failure to elect the right person will have real and lasting, adverse consequences for the Gaviota Coast.

The person sitting as 3rd District Supervisor can make a huge difference in the political direction of the County. This is not an election for people to sit idly by and let others take care of their civic responsibilities. This can affect every aspect of County government, including the future of land use on our Gaviota Coast.

Candidate Bruce Porter has now made enough public statements for everyone to know his point of view. He will not stand up to the political forces who would sell the Gaviota Coast to the highest bidder. Why? Because he’s one of them. His position on the value of community plans is that they get in the way of progress. Here is what he said in a public forum at Vandenberg Village,

“There are those in the planning community that view Community Plans as a religion, that is not to be questioned, and sometimes Community Plans are used to make handcuffs to progress, not a vision of the future. And that’s a part of the culture of this County that is so important for us to fix, and I look forward to helping do that." So much for the new Gaviota Plan.

Porter is supported by the same people we have had to fight to preserve the Gaviota Coast; people who would cripple our zoning laws by allowing commercial uses in our residential neighborhoods, and agricultural lands. It’s all about money to them. We can’t let Porter fool us. He is just not the right person. I encourage people to take a look at Joan Hartmann and Bob Field, who have proven track records of active engagement in the public interest.

Mike Lunsford

Goleta