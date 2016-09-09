Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Has Effective Experience in Environmental Management

Many people believe that the environment should be our government’s priority, but for people like my wife and me, who live in the Santa Ynez Valley, it’s much more than just that.

When a politician says the word “environment,” I hear that, and I also hear words like “agriculture” and “water.” With the drought and our many agricultural needs, being an environmentalist means addressing these different kinds of issues hand-in-hand, not just prioritizing one or the other.

I believe that the best way to get real and effective local action is through a good Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor, like Bruce Porter. He has had large amounts of successful experiences in environmental management, has the backing of almost every local agriculture business, and he has extensive experience in water infrastructure.

This gives him a perspective that any politician representing the unique needs of the valley should have, and the ability to address them effectively when other candidates can only possibly address one or the other.

I fully support Bruce Porter for Third District supervisor, and I hope that everyone else will join me in voting for someone with such a vast range of experience and knowledge.

Dave Gowing

Ballard