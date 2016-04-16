Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:47 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

By Tom Walton | April 16, 2016 | 7:20 a.m.

I support Bruce Porter to be Santa Barbara County supervisor for our county’s Third District.

I’ve worked with Bruce over the years in a number of nonprofits, to include the Red Cross and Rotary. He has an amazing passion for our community and its citizens, and has dedicated countless hours in volunteer time to work hard for the benefit of others.

As both a board member and as president or chairman, Bruce has shown qualities of leadership and common sense that we also need to have on our county Board of Supervisors.

He showed compassion for victims, charity for those in need, strength of character in times of adversity, and asked tough questions at budget time.

Additionally, I deeply respect Bruce for his integrity and leadership in the military after graduating from West Point.

Please join me in voting in June for Bruce Porter for county supervisor.

Tom Walton
Solvang

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 