Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

I support Bruce Porter to be Santa Barbara County supervisor for our county’s Third District.

I’ve worked with Bruce over the years in a number of nonprofits, to include the Red Cross and Rotary. He has an amazing passion for our community and its citizens, and has dedicated countless hours in volunteer time to work hard for the benefit of others.

As both a board member and as president or chairman, Bruce has shown qualities of leadership and common sense that we also need to have on our county Board of Supervisors.

He showed compassion for victims, charity for those in need, strength of character in times of adversity, and asked tough questions at budget time.

Additionally, I deeply respect Bruce for his integrity and leadership in the military after graduating from West Point.

Please join me in voting in June for Bruce Porter for county supervisor.

Tom Walton

Solvang