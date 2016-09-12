Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Has Range of Needed Supervisor Qualifications

I recommend you vote for my friend and neighbor, Bruce Porter, in the upcoming election for Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor.

I first met Bruce through the Scouting program and then through Rotary, Red Cross, Buellton Chamber of Commerce and, more recently, through his position on the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board.

His background includes fighting wildfires (kindred spirit) in a leadership role. Given this county’s fire history, that is valuable knowledge. I don’t expect my county supervisor to personally fight wildfires. I do, however, expect him or her to understand the dangers that firefighters face, and the duty to properly recruit, train, equip and supply them.

Bruce has a résumé covering many qualifications that are relevant to being a county supervisor: public safety, water, infrastructure planning and repair, veterans services, land use and planning, education, public finances and budgeting, negotiating with unions, disaster response, disaster preparedness, and protection of endangered species.

Those are just some of the many reasons I support Bruce Porter for Third District supervisor.

Don Oaks

Solvang