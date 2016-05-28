Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Is Not an Opinionated Candidate Pandering to Voters

My name is Paul Johnson, I’m a Santa Ynez Valley local and current student at UC Santa Cruz, and I write to fully support Bruce Porter for Third District Santa Barbara County supervisor.

I had the privilege of meeting Bruce during my experience at Boys State with the American Legion. Bruce spent time with me and my two fellow boys statesmen to prepare us for the week-long historical camp in Sacramento. Not only did he take the time to help us develop as aspiring statesmen, but he also helped finance our trip — along with other legionnaires.

Bruce spent 25 years in the Army Corps of Engineers after graduating from West Point. He has two degrees from Stanford University. In short, Bruce Porter is amazingly brilliant and a fascinating man.

Of the many reasons I want to vote for Bruce Porter, there is one that stands out and sets him apart from every other candidate. Mr. Porter is not an opinionated candidate who runs an election by pandering to voters. Bruce Porter has released a clear and tangible plan for all of his positions. He has his positions on what is right, but he is willing to listen to everyone’s input (even a kid headed to Boys State). Some of his positions include the Gaviota Coast, Technology Corridor and Isla Vista 2.0.

Given this unusual political season, I am content knowing that at least one candidate in 2016 is both consistent and reliable. Bruce Porter not only satisfies these qualities, but he is someone voters relate to. When he speaks it is clear and concise, using none of the ambiguous and elusive DC Vocabulary that so many are sick of in their representatives.

As a UC Santa Cruz student who is strongly considering transferring to UC Santa Barbara, I am encouraged by the Isla Vista 2.0 plan. I believe that Bruce Porter’s plan will, like it did for me, encourage more students from around California and the United States to come to UC Santa Barbara, knowing Isla Vista will be a more organized area that works better for residents and students alike.

Paul Johnson

Santa Ynez Valley