Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Is Not an Opinionated Candidate Pandering to Voters

By Paul Johnson | May 28, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

My name is Paul Johnson, I’m a Santa Ynez Valley local and current student at UC Santa Cruz, and I write to fully support Bruce Porter for Third District Santa Barbara County supervisor.

I had the privilege of meeting Bruce during my experience at Boys State with the American Legion. Bruce spent time with me and my two fellow boys statesmen to prepare us for the week-long historical camp in Sacramento. Not only did he take the time to help us develop as aspiring statesmen, but he also helped finance our trip — along with other legionnaires.

Bruce spent 25 years in the Army Corps of Engineers after graduating from West Point. He has two degrees from Stanford University. In short, Bruce Porter is amazingly brilliant and a fascinating man.

Of the many reasons I want to vote for Bruce Porter, there is one that stands out and sets him apart from every other candidate. Mr. Porter is not an opinionated candidate who runs an election by pandering to voters. Bruce Porter has released a clear and tangible plan for all of his positions. He has his positions on what is right, but he is willing to listen to everyone’s input (even a kid headed to Boys State). Some of his positions include the Gaviota Coast, Technology Corridor and Isla Vista 2.0.

Given this unusual political season, I am content knowing that at least one candidate in 2016 is both consistent and reliable. Bruce Porter not only satisfies these qualities, but he is someone voters relate to. When he speaks it is clear and concise, using none of the ambiguous and elusive DC Vocabulary that so many are sick of in their representatives.

As a UC Santa Cruz student who is strongly considering transferring to UC Santa Barbara, I am encouraged by the Isla Vista 2.0 plan. I believe that Bruce Porter’s plan will, like it did for me, encourage more students from around California and the United States to come to UC Santa Barbara, knowing Isla Vista will be a more organized area that works better for residents and students alike.

Paul Johnson
Santa Ynez Valley

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 