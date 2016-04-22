Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Has Successful Record of Protecting Public Health, Safety

I support Bruce Porter in the June election for Third District Santa Barbara County supervisor because he has performed duties and worked with organizations that make our lives safer and healthier.

While working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the largest federal environmental organization with the missions of “restoring degraded ecosystems; constructing sustainable facilities; regulating waterways; managing water and other natural resources; and cleaning up contaminated sites,” Bruce worked on projects to provide safe drinking water, balance development with environmental protections, and embed environmental protection into domestic and global American operations.

He was personally involved, on the ground, in fighting wildfires and responding to the world’s largest oil spills in Iraq and Kuwait. In our community after he left the Corps, Bruce has been deeply involved in programs to improve our youth and schools, and safeguard our families from fire, flood and other disasters.

With drought, wildfires, landslides and oil spills in our own region; gas leaks in Southern California; and unsafe drinking water in Michigan, I intend to vote for someone who has decades of history of successfully working to protect public health and safety: Bruce Porter for Supervisor.

Harlan “Bud” Gurney

​Lompoc