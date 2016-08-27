Letter to the Editor: Bruce Porter Understands Public Safety Challenges, Solutions

As a retired police officer, I deeply appreciated the article by Bruce Porter about local law enforcement officers. Santa Barbara County needs a supervisor who himself has a background in public service, and who has taken the time to ride along with deputy sheriffs, firefighters and even UC Santa Barbara police officers on Halloween.
Bruce’s background gives him a deep understanding of the importance of recruiting, retaining, equipping and training a quality public safety force.
Porter’s opponent, Joan Hartmann, has none of those qualities. I’d guess that’s why the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Deputy District Attorneys Association have formally endorsed Bruce.
Please join me in supporting Bruce Porter for County Supervisor.
Felix R. Esparza
Santa Maria