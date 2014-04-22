Letter to the Editor: Bundy Ranch Crisis a Power Grab

What was really behind the Bundy Ranch crisis? Not the protection of the desert tortoises. Was it instead a federal government power grab, greed, acquisition of water and mineral rights, or access to remote locations?

According to Rusty Hill, a Nevada land expert who worked for the Bureau of Land Management, Sen. Harry Reid, Reid Bunkerville LLC and the Reid Family Trust are linked to land surrounding the Bundy family ranch. Rusty claims Nevada is also a secret testing and dumping ground.

Why is Cliven Bundy's land so important? Mr. Hill explains that gaining access through Bundy's land would save Reid and company millions of dollars in construction costs and give them access to remote areas. He further states that in the past, land was strategically taken from people. Indeed, Bundy is the last rancher standing in this area. For information, click here.

Speculation also arises that land in the Bunkerville area contains minerals, especially magnesium dolomite, and water sources are very valuable in this area.

There are other troubling facts concerning this area. Why was a major highway (Interstate 15) built in this remote area? Why did the BLM pay a whopping $700,000 for 10 acres near the Bundy Ranch? Why have standard 640-acre parcels been subdivided and sold, sometimes at no cost or recorded inaccurately?

America, is the Bundy crises just the tip of the iceberg? Will other Western states be treated the same way by the BLM and the feds? Most recently, the BLM is now reviewing the possible takeover of 90,000 acres belonging to Texas landholders along the Texas/Oklahoma border.

When is enough, enough? Whatever happened to states' rights, private property rights and the rule of law?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria