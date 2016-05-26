Letter to the Editor: Vote for Candidates Who Support Employees, Businesses in Oil Industry

Two out of three voters in 2014 voted NO ON MEASURE P to not shut down the oil industry in Santa Barbara County. That result came through loud and clear.

Now we have several candidates running for political office who do not support the people they represent and what was voted for. Citizens of Santa Barbara County, you need to ask yourself if you want these candidates to represent you.

Today we are producing oil in Santa Barbara County with the most stringent standards in the nation, if not the world. We are producing more oil with less damage to our environment than ever.

Let’s vote for the candidates who will work with the oil industry so we can save good-paying jobs, have clean fuel, plus the 6,000-plus products made from petroleum that we use and need every day.

North County supports Jennifer Christensen, Bruce Porter and Peter Adam for Santa Barbara County supervisors; Katcho Achadjian for Congress; and Duf Sundheim for U.S. Senate.

Thank you for voting wisely.

Glenn Battles

Santa Maria