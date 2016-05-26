Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:30 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Candidates Who Support Employees, Businesses in Oil Industry

By Glenn Battles | May 26, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Two out of three voters in 2014 voted NO ON MEASURE P to not shut down the oil industry in Santa Barbara County. That result came through loud and clear.

Now we have several candidates running for political office who do not support the people they represent and what was voted for. Citizens of Santa Barbara County, you need to ask yourself if you want these candidates to represent you.

Today we are producing oil in Santa Barbara County with the most stringent standards in the nation, if not the world. We are producing more oil with less damage to our environment than ever.

Let’s vote for the candidates who will work with the oil industry so we can save good-paying jobs, have clean fuel, plus the 6,000-plus products made from petroleum that we use and need every day.

North County supports Jennifer Christensen, Bruce Porter and Peter Adam for Santa Barbara County supervisors; Katcho Achadjian for Congress; and Duf Sundheim for U.S. Senate.

Thank you for voting wisely.

Glenn Battles
Santa Maria

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 