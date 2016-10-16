Letter to the Editor: Corrupt, Lying Media Ganging Up on Donald Trump

Journalism is dead in America. Today we see the socialist Democratic Party ganging up with a corrupt, bias, lying media, waging a full throttle attack on Donald Trump, a presidential candidate. His crime, wanting to stand up for America and average citizens.
This election is it America. A Hillary administration would mean open borders, open trade, open hemisphere, socialist supreme court, an onslaught of illegals + Middle East refugees, continued war against the cops, a further weakened military, diminished national security, one payer healthcare, and a one party communist / socialist rule over our once free democratic republic.
What will it be America? Liberty or tyranny.
Don Thorn
Carpinteria