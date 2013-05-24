Letter to the Editor: Government Corruption at Its Worst

Are President Barack Obama and his administration abusing their power by using different agencies and branches to carry out the transformation of America?

During the last five years, we have witnessed how the Environmental Protection Agency has waived FOIA fees for green groups 92 percent of the time, while conservative groups had to pay the fees. Furthermore, green groups and companies were given large amounts of money, while the EPA tried to destroy the oil, gas and coal industries. But it didn’t stop there.

The Department of Justice has secretly gone after phone and fax records of individual reporters and the Associated Press and attempted to criminalize journalism.

Most recently, it has been revealed that the Internal Revenue Service, the most feared government agency, has been used to intimidate, suppress political dissent, assist in governing (Obamacare), punish and propagandize. This is corruption at its worst.

In 2010, the IRS launched its own “Operation: Suppress Tea Party” initiative, according to the IRS inspector general. Over a 27-month period, beginning in February 2010, no Tea Party applications were approved, but numerous applications from liberal and progressive groups were given tax-exempt status during that period, including Obama’s half-brother’s shady charity. We have also learned the IRS has targeted religious groups, Jewish groups, politicians and donors of political opponents.

Even more frightening, Sarah Hall Ingram, who served as commissioner of the office responsible for tax-exempt organizations between 2009 and 2012, has now been put in charge as director of the IRS Affordable Care Act Office. Starting in 2014, everyone will be forced to pay for health-care insurance and the IRS will determine whether your health-care insurance qualifies. If not, you could be penalized. The IRS will also be in charge of implementing 21 new taxes and thousands of new regulations in Obamacare.

In order to do all of this, the IRS will have to hire thousands of new IRS agents. The estimated cost of Obamacare is $1.8 trillion.

Fellow Americans, it is time to choose. Do you want tyranny or freedom? Will you fight to save our Republic, or aid in its destruction? Voice your opinions and contact Congress.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria