Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: We Must Demand Real Change If We Want an End to Senseless Acts of Violence

By Murray Calhoun III | May 28, 2014 | 2:55 p.m.

Tonight I watched a distraught, grief-stricken father on television whose son was killed in the recent mass shooting in California. It happens over and over with these rampages by disturbed, delusional or people just full of hate. We all grieve with those families whose lives are tom apart, but we don't insist on changes in the law that can help to reduce the chances of more and more of the same.

While we must respect a person's privacy, professionals involved in mental health should collaborate on better ways to legally intervene with those disturbed individuals that may be on the verge of violence.

Sensible people should also agree that while the right to own guns for protection or sport will never change in this country, nobody but law enforcement or our military needs guns that can fire hundreds of rounds a minute. The arguments that the government is going to "come after my guns" are not close to logical.

Nothing will stop these senseless acts entirely, but for us to do nothing but feel sorry for the next group of victims and their families is a dereliction of duty.

A sense of outrage has to start with us. If Sandy Hook caused no real change, is there hope? Not unless reasonable people get off their rear ends and demand it. Pray to God that we are not the next distraught mother or father on television after some other violent episode.

Murray Calhoun III
Columbus, Ga.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 