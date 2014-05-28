Letter to the Editor: We Must Demand Real Change If We Want an End to Senseless Acts of Violence

Tonight I watched a distraught, grief-stricken father on television whose son was killed in the recent mass shooting in California. It happens over and over with these rampages by disturbed, delusional or people just full of hate. We all grieve with those families whose lives are tom apart, but we don't insist on changes in the law that can help to reduce the chances of more and more of the same.

While we must respect a person's privacy, professionals involved in mental health should collaborate on better ways to legally intervene with those disturbed individuals that may be on the verge of violence.

Sensible people should also agree that while the right to own guns for protection or sport will never change in this country, nobody but law enforcement or our military needs guns that can fire hundreds of rounds a minute. The arguments that the government is going to "come after my guns" are not close to logical.

Nothing will stop these senseless acts entirely, but for us to do nothing but feel sorry for the next group of victims and their families is a dereliction of duty.

A sense of outrage has to start with us. If Sandy Hook caused no real change, is there hope? Not unless reasonable people get off their rear ends and demand it. Pray to God that we are not the next distraught mother or father on television after some other violent episode.

Murray Calhoun III

Columbus, Ga.