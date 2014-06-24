Letter to the Editor: The External Costs of Extreme Oil

The Santa Barbara County supervisors heard overwhelmingly positive comments on an initiative to ban high-intensity petroleum production — including fracking, steam-injection and acidization — at a hearing about it this past Friday, June 13. Their public comment period directly followed a presentation the county's staff had put together on the fiscal impacts of the proposed initiative.

The staff report, which supervisors voted not to accept, failed to include the fiscal impact of these high-intensity petroleum operations if they are given the green light to ramp up. This gaping hole in the report was pointed out by Supervisor Janet Wolf, who explained that the report failed to include the fiscal impact of contaminated ground water and polluted air. Nowhere in the report was this discussion of external costs.

External costs are the costs associated with a certain industry or practice that are not paid for by the industry, but rather paid for by society.

Let us look at water. California is currently in one of the worst droughts it has ever faced, and Santa Barbara County is experiencing the worst of it. Water is being rationed, and farmers are letting their land go fallow for lack of water. These high-intensity petroleum operations use an incredible amount of water, and also are prone to contaminating groundwater sources. Cement casings break, allowing water poisoned with carcinogens and other toxic chemicals to leach into ground water, or spills occur at the surface.

Let us look at air. Santa Barbara County is home to a large population, and certain areas in the county already experience poor air quality. These operations spew particulate matter and other toxic emissions, causing asthma and other respiratory diseases, cancer and heart disease.

Let us look at earthquakes. In Ohio, Oklahoma and many other states, scientists recently linked fracking operations and waste water reinjection to earthquakes. California is riddled with fault lines. Already, we have a nuclear power plant sitting on top of the intersection of many earthquake faults (Diablo Canyon), and an awful history of cities collapsing in earthquakes. Off the coast of Santa Barbara, there is a deep underwater canyon, that has already experienced underwater landslides induced by earthquakes, the same kind of underwater landslides that have been responsible in other areas of the world for causing tsunamis.

Let us consider loss of property value when drilling occurs under or near your land, contaminates water or leaches chemicals into farmland that kills off crops.

Indeed, the only benefit to these practices that proponents can claim is that fracking is being conducted to extract natural gas, which burns cleaner than coal or oil. Yet in California, these operations are actually to extract oil, a dirtier crude oil than oil from Texas or other sources. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, some of our oil fields actual emit as much or more carbon dioxide as Canadian tar sands crude.

Indeed, there are no benefits to these practices, only increased external costs that hospitals, our government, and eventually Santa Barbara taxpayers will have to pay for.

California has historically paved the way for future-looking advances — socially, technologically and politically. Santa Barbara County will be financially better off if we preserve our environment's natural beauty, and avoid external costs like health care for those affected by these operations or the potentially catastrophic cost of spills and water contamination.

So let's make sure we continue to pave the way. This initiative is good for families, for healthy air and water, and for our economy. Vote on Nov. 4 for the Healthy Air and Water Initiative that bans high intensity petroleum operations.

Emily Williams

Goleta