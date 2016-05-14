Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Hey Das Williams, Your Voting Record Doesn’t Lie

By Dick Thielscher | May 14, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Mark Berndt, a known pedophile for a long time, worked at Miramonte Elementary School in South Los Angeles from 1979 to 2011. In 2011, he blindfolded the young students in his classroom and ran 3-inch cockroaches over their faces and spoon-fed his semen to them. 

This was so disgusting that the families of 82 victims won more than $139 million from the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Berndt, 63, pleaded no contest in 2013 to 23 counts of lewd conduct upon children and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Because the California Teachers Union is so powerful and donates so much money to legislators, it sometimes takes years to fire even horrible teachers.

To get rid of Berndt, LAUSD paid him $40,000 to go on leave, and he collects more than $40,000 each year in pension benefits and lifetime health benefits while in prison.

In response, then-state Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Los Angeles, introduced SB 1530, which passed the state Senate 98-0. The bill then went to the Assembly Education Committee. Four members of that committee abstained from voting on the legislation, which amounted to a NO vote, killing the bill.

One of those four Assembly members was Das Williams. If he’d voted “NO” on the bill, it would have outraged parents. If he’d voted “YES” on the bill, it would have outraged one of his largest contributors, the teachers union.

Knowing an abstention would kill it without having to take an actual position, Williams abstained. He received $30,000 that year from the Teachers Union. When interviewed by CNN on the national news, Mr. Williams said “he thought it was an overreach.”

I encourage you to watch Anderson Cooper on CNN. Click here to see Mr. Williams interviewed for yourself.

I’ll be voting for Jennifer Christensen.

Dick Thielscher
​Montecito

