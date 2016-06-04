Letter to the Editor: Highways Could Use a More Visible Police Presence

As a retired guy who does some volunteer work for a few groups on either end of our community, I am often on Highway 101 at various times most days. Over the last six months I have noticed a sharp increase in the number of accidents, both on the 154 and 101. Lately it seems to happen daily.

In my driving experience I notice two things:

» A complete free-for-all of our roadways. People driving well above the posted limit. People weaving form lane to lane at excessive speeds, and people driving 10 feet from your rear bumper.

» A complete lack of Highway Patrol presence as a traffic check or deterrent. The only time you see a cop is when there is a wreck and they are there to close the highway.

I would urge the Highway Patrol to show a bigger presence in our town and get this situation under control. I would rather suffer through a month of traffic slowdowns due to police pulling speeders and reckless drivers over than to take my life in my hands each time I enter the highway.

With nothing to keep them in check, people have the idea that there are no rules and it has become dangerous on our roadways.

Peter Thompson

Montecito