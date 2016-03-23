Letter to the Editor: Is 3rd District Supervisor’s Race Real or a TV Drama?

The peculiarities of the race for the Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors are boggling. Two candidates are particularly reminiscent of some television crime shows. Sometimes, we watch a corrupt and ambitious couple murder, bribe and power their way to the White House.

Well, in our case, there have been no murders reported. However, I will tell you an interesting story.

Joan Hartmann and Bob Field have been friends for years. Among other collaborations, they have worked together to defeat the ability of wineries to hold charity fundraising events.

Field has given Hartmann full support for her run at the Third District. In fact, he recently gave her campaign $1,000 and has been a vocal supporter. He had his house on the market as a fine place for holding parties and other raucous events against which he has railed when others had them. He also declared to folks that he was moving to Colorado.

Of a sudden, apparently realizing that Hartmann had no chance to outrun Bruce Porter, her pal Field declared himself a candidate for the same office, transparently supporting Hartmann by trying to split the vote.

Field is the guy who sent about 20 complaints to Santa Barbara County about one local winery. All of the complaints were deemed contrived, bogus and were dismissed by the Planning & Development Department. Records of that debacle are readily available.

In another contretemps with the county, after getting his various complaints rejected, he wrote a very long arrogant and excoriating letter, with appendices, to the director of the Planning & Development Department, describing, among other things, how to reorganize the department and even suggesting new titles for department employees. That remarkable letter is readily available.

Best of all, was the recent Board of Supervisors hearing when he was given a shot to the plexus and told not to spend county resources (about $13,000) on nonsensical appeals. Supervisor Steve Lavagnino even displayed Field’s house listing on the hearing room screen, offering his home as a “party house,” something he has railed about when others have done it. Wow!

Is this manipulative, deceitful guy qualified to be a supervisor? Could anyone trust him? Would he pursue his personal animosities from what is perhaps the most powerful political office in the county? After all, is there any supervision of the supervisors? Is there a bicameral house and a judiciary to watch them?

There are so many instances of Field NIMBYISM, nosiness and trouble making that it would require 10 pages or more of this publication to list them.

The patronizing charm of Hartmann and the superficial hail-fellow air of Field are alarming because this conspiring duo are so reminiscent of the crime-show characters. This is a case where fact is better entertainment than fiction.

So, to the point: are either one of these, Hartmann or Field, folks we want to govern our county? Sure, politics is dirty. But, when there is evidence in such abundance of fatal flaws in character and behavior, do we have to allow it because politics is supposed to be dirty?

Lee Rosenberg

​Solvang