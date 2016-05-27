Letter to the Editor: Jennifer Christensen Is Only Candidate Committed to 1st District

Many voters may be unaware of the important role they play when electing candidates to serve on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. This governing board is comprised of five elected officials each representing a supervisory district within the county. This nonpartisan board has ultimate authority over county policy, finance, land use and strategic planning, as well as the health and safety of county residents.

Responsibilities also entail the appointment of several officers and commissioners with decision-making powers. In order to effectively manage all county operations, board members must have the ability to make objective decisions not only for their district but the county as a whole. This may only be accomplished by electing candidates who are not bound to a particular political party or any special interest.

Residents of Santa Barbara County must elect those committed to the local community, not Sacramento or Washington. Electing a career politician to serve as a county supervisor would be inappropriate and counterproductive.

We need new ideas, not recycled politicians. Taxpayers deserve candidates who actually want to make a difference, not those who actually want a different job. Career politicians playing political musical chairs have no place in local government.

Fortunately, on June 7, residents of Santa Barbara’s First District have the opportunity to choose the best individual to represent them.

One candidate is a career politician backed by labor unions, tribal governments and Washington politicians. He has always towed the party line, proving he is incapable of making an impartial decision. He is merely a spoke in the wheel of the machine that controls California’s political landscape.

He is simultaneously fundraising for a seat in the state Senate race of 2020, a position his previous boss and mentor plans to hand off to him. If elected, here on the local level, taxpayers can count on him to bow out early to pursue the Senate seat. Those who cannot see past partisan politics or are uninformed will vote for him. He is Das Williams.

His opponent is currently Santa Barbara County’s investment officer. She has been a public servant for 15 years, working intimately with every department within our county. She is supported by hundreds of individual residents and co-workers who are as diverse as the county itself. She has the ability to reach across all political spectrums and has the track record to prove it.

An attorney and financial professional by trade, she is intelligent, savvy, wise and fed up with a broken system. This county needs someone with the courage to make a difference. She realizes the critical role each supervisor has in determining the future of all residents.

One of her greatest attributes is her commitment to the community, not to special interests or any political machine. She is certainly no one’s spoke or part of some greater political plan. She is Jennifer Christensen, and the First District would be foolish to pass her up as their new supervisor. She is the best person for the job.

Jennifer is the only candidate who will uphold the nonpartisan role of a county supervisor. She is the candidate running for all the right reasons and taking a huge pay cut to do it. She is committed long term to making our community a better place, not using our community as a place holder.

When the music ends in the race for First District supervisor, who do you want to have a chair? Choose wisely, the future of Santa Barbara County depends on it.

Kendra Duncan O’Connor

Santa Barbara