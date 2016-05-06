Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Joan Hartmann Does Her Homework, Studies Issues

By Marell Brooks | May 6, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

I am supporting Joan Hartmann for 3rd District Santa Barbara County supervisor because I want a representative who will do her homework, study all sides of an issue, and then vote intelligently, based on facts and what is good for our 3rd district communities.

As a resident of Vandenberg Village, I believe we have all benefited by the constituent services provided by Supervisor Doreen Farr.  Joan Hartmann, who served three years as Doreen’s appointed County Planning Commissioner, knows the issues and needs of the unincorporated Lompoc area very well because she, like Doreen, has worked closely with individual residents, businesses, agriculturalists, and neighborhood support groups such as the Vandenberg Village Association.

In recent weeks, Joan has been precinct-walking in our area.  She has met many residents and has discussed with them some of their local concerns, such as road repair, zoning enforcement, parking enforcement, and the need for increased library funding.  She has heard that, like her, our residents cherish the Gaviota Coast, and she will be a strong voice to help protect our prime agricultural lands.

Please visit Joan’s website at joanhartmannforsupervisor.org to learn more about her positions.  She has ideas for the Lompoc Uplands communities that will bring us together to plan for our future.  Joan will be a strong voice for Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills, and Mesa Oaks, and for all the communities in the 3rd district.

Marell Brooks
Vandenberg Village

