Letter to the Editor: Joan Hartmann Is for Clean, Green Energy Jobs and Not Oil

By Lee Heller | May 27, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

Two years ago, tens of thousands of outside money were funneled into the 2nd Supervisorial District from non-Santa Barbara County-based oil companies, hoping to buy the seat and thus control the decisions of the Board of Supervisors.  The voters rejected their candidate by a 13%  margin.

Now we are seeing a similar effort in the 3d District, in support of Bruce Porter.  An oil company-funded PAC led by Bakersfield based Vaquero Energy is putting $60,000 towards Porter. He may claim that he knows nothing about it, but he HAS expressed support for oil trucks to transport oil, which would mean 200+ trips daily through neighborhoods and on our region’s already dangerous roads. He has also asserted that his school district was hurt by lost revenue after the Refugio spill — ignoring the fact that the oil company responsible for the spill has to pay back any damages that might accrue.  

I support the candidate who understands the real jobs potential behind clean, green energy.  It’s about solar and wind, not about oil, these days.  The solar economy is growing 12 times faster than the overall economy, and wind is growing along with it.  Those are the jobs we need in Santa Barbara County, and Joan Hartmann, Third District Planning Commissioner who has been overseeing energy projects for years, will put our County’s interests first, through economic growth that is also environmentally sound.

Lee Heller
Summerland

