Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Bearing the Brunt of Malicious Attacks

In response toe Heather Jensen’s letter “Justin Fareed’s Embellished Résumé,” the fact that the Noozhawk would even publish such a horrendous collection of lies is disheartening.

The author claims that Justin has been spreading “half-truths,” but I fail to see what she is referring to. Is it the fact that Justin called out Katcho ​Achadjian for completely bypassing the voices of the people in order to benefit his establishment friends? Because that’s true.

Is it the fact the Justin calls out Salud Carbajal for being nothing more than a career politician controlled entirely by the establishment? Because that’s true.

Or maybe the author is a part of the establishment herself and is just mad because for the first time in almost 20 years a genuinely good man who cares about the people has a chance at winning. Considering his opponents have done more “shady” things than anything Justin could ever dream of, if she is alarmed by him, she should be terrified by everyone else.

And about his background ...

Last time I checked, a rancher is defined as “a person who owns and runs a ranch.” So, yes; Justin is, by definition, a third-generation cattle rancher who does run the cattle operation on his family’s ranch. In his short time in Washington, D.C., he accomplished more than most representatives do during their whole careers.

And if anyone is a joke, it is the pathetic people who continue to spread lies in an attempt to save the worthless establishment.

Barbara Clingwald

Carpinteria