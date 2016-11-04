Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Will Conserve Our Environment, Independence

First, let’s get one thing clear. Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed are different as night and day.

Carbajal is bankrolled by big establishment donors and the political machine. Second, his flip-flopping on offshore oil drilling shows his true colors. He didn’t stand up for principle, instead saying one thing and doing another. It’s called flip-flopping.

Justin Fareed’s stance on our environment and conserving the Central Coast is the most practical and forward-thinking stance I have encountered. Instead of being narrow-minded, he looks at conservation from an economic and environmental standpoint, which is so important considering how complex the issue is.

Justin supports moving toward a decarbonized future and investing in new technologies, but he also understands how important energy independence is and how we must move forward from relying on unreliable allies in the Middle East and other countries.

President Barack Obama recognized this in his 2012 re-election speech in which he said that the United States has begun “freeing ourselves from foreign oil.”

Fareed has constantly stood up for the people of the Central Coast. As a member of Congress, he will continue to do so. Vote Fareed for Congress on Nov. 8.

Elias J. Atienza

​Cal Poly San Luis Obispo