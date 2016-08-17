Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Running for the People, Not Special Interests

As someone who is completely disenfranchised by the state of our presidential election, I’ve come to understand the importance of electing representatives into office who will amplify our voices, regardless of who wins the Oval Office.

We need congressmen and women who are willing to make bold decisions and take on the political elite by pushing for reform. Deciding on who was best fit to do this for our district was hard for me in the primary, but this year’s general election has made it easy.

Justin Fareed is a genuine candidate who has the common sense and leadership skills desperately needed in Washington. He will push for real solutions to our nation’s problems. He’s someone we can trust to listen to our voices and deliver on his promises because, unlike his opponent, he's running for the people, not special interests.

He’ll wake up Congress, and I look forward to seeing the great things he accomplishes for our community.

Andrew Kent

Santa Barbara