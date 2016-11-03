Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Running for People, Not Special Interests

This election’s debates showed our true choices in this congressional election: a genuine candidate with new ideas and passion or another stereotypical politician with no thoughts of his own.

In November, I’m choosing the former.

Justin Fareed offers a fresh perspective that will push our country toward a stronger economy and future. He’s willing to work with members from both sides of the aisle and confident enough in his beliefs to stand for what is right.

After watching him Sunday, I have no doubt he is running for the people. I can’t say the same thing about his opponent.

If you truly care about our community and nation, I encourage you to watch Sunday’s debate on KEYT's website and vote for Justin Fareed.

Katherine Rueckert

San Luis Obispo