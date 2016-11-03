Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Will Serve Our Interests in Congress

Election Day is almost here, and I know everyone is more than ready for it all to be over.

So, all I’m going to say is this:

Regardless of how you feel about the presidential race, do NOT forget about the importance of Congress and do NOT forget to make your voice heard on Election Day.

The only way we are going fix our nation is to send genuine leaders to Washington who care about what we think and by saying no to the establishment insiders who only care about themselves.

On Election Day, I’m voting for Justin Fareed because he is the only one who has made a true effort to meet and talk with the people of our community.

We can trust him to serve our interests in Congress, and that is simply not the case with his opponent.

Faith Mabry

Goleta