Letter to the Editor: Justin Fareed Will Truly Represent Us in Congress

People always say they want change in our government and the way we are represented by those in office. Unfortunately, people often forget that words without action are meaningless.

Instead of sitting around waiting for our voices to be heard, it’s time for us to stand up and fight for futures.

As a Democrat, I’m voting for Justin Fareed for Congress because he means what he says and I can trust him to make decisions based off of the people, not his own interests.

Every time I’ve spoken with him, he has taken the time to answer my questions in full, whether I ask about California’s drought or foreign policy — and that’s something I can’t say about his opponent.

Justin’s also from our community and has spent the entire election traveling to different cities throughout the district in order to meet with voters. In contrast, I haven’t seen Salud Carbajal anywhere, and I live in Santa Barbara! I can’t even imagine how ignored San Luis Obsipo voters must feel.

Ultimately, Justin cares more, and he proves it daily. We need that type of leadership in office and someone who will truly represent us. I’m proud to support Justin Fareed for Congress.

Mason Robertson

Santa Barbara