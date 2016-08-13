Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 11:49 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Media Ignoring Signs of Hillary Clinton’s Health Problems

By Diana Thorn | August 13, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

Is Journalism dead in America? Recently, we witnessed a full-fledge frontal attack on Donald Trump by the main stream media. Its goal, screw the American public and elect Hillary Clinton as our next president.

Why are their actions so dangerous? Because they are ignoring the most important problems today. One issue that is becoming more and more evident, is the health of Hillary Clinton. Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, questions how the media can ignore signs of what could be a traumatic brain injury in the Democratic nominee for president. Also, in November of last year, watchdog organization Judicial Watch revealed it saw an email from Huma Abedin that advised a state department staffer that it was important to review phone calls with Hillary Clinton because she was “often confused.”

What are some of the troubling healths signs of Hillary Clinton. For starters, she has fallen several times. She fainted while giving a speech in 2005, fell + fractured an elbow in 2009, fell while boarding a plane in Yemen in 2011, fainted and hit her head getting a concussion in 2012, and was treated for a blood clot in her brain after the concussion in 2013.

That is not all. She is prone to incessant coughing, facial ticks, seizures, brain freezes, and uncontrollable laughing. Furthermore, she sometimes wears Fresnel glasses for double vision following her concussion and has a medic handler accompany her who carries an injector pen of diazepam to halt seizures. On top of this, she is a compulsive liar.

I ask you America, can we afford to elect Hillary Clinton as our president with these serious health issues? Could she deal with such a stressful and dangerous world?

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

