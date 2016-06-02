Letter to the Editor: Motosports Project Bad for Business, Bad for Lompoc

Here we go again in Lompoc. That badly planned, financially unsound money pit for the city, environmentally disastrous, and sure to lower all our home prices and quality of life project — The Motosports Project — is still alive! Three of the members of our supposedly representative City Council have now decided to reconsider this boondoggle for Lompoc at the June 7 Council meeting.

We are being led down a very slippery slope by our ex-Mayor, John Linn, who still believes he is representing the majority of voters and continues to weave his made-up tales of how good this project will be for the city without considering any of the ramifications of this project. He consistently throws around erroneous data and figures as if they are gospel and we all are supposed to drink this Kool-Aid without questioning his motives or his veracity.

How many of you have actually checked out the data he verbalizes on the Internet and in front of the council? He seems to have a direct phone line to the State but according to city staff, there are still many questions to be answered in writing about this very shaky, financially questionable project. We are asking: Where is the money and will the city get stuck for the bill?

Our concerns include more traffic impacting the streets around the airport; noise from the racers and proposed crowds will be enormous; disastrous environmental impacts to the river bed and banks; our quality of life will be negatively affected and home values will be impacted negatively.

Another concern voiced is the impact this will have on our local skydiving business, which is known worldwide and has divers coming to Lompoc daily. Last year, they had over 8,300 jumpers! The proposed project is right in the middle of the landing site for the skydivers and, if this is approved as is, the owner will have to move out of Lompoc. That would be a great loss to the business community and our reputation.

Come to the Council meeting on June 7 and voice your opposition to this ill-conceived and too expensive project.

Ann Ruhge

Lompoc