Letter to the Editor: A Nation in Crisis

America is in crisis. Everything is upside down and out of control. Traditions are being marginalized, the rule of law is being ignored and we are being divided and grouped by race, gender and age. So much for individual rights and freedoms.

Make no mistake, President Barack Obama, aided by the left, and the media are behind it. Community organizer Saul Alinsky would be so proud.

America, why are you putting up with this tyranny? Why are you not demanding accountability for Fast and Furious, Benghazi, the IRS attacks, spying on American citizens and the forced, unwanted implementation of Obamacare? Are we still the land of the free, and have we become a lawless nation?

If you do not stand up for what is right, America will no longer be a free, prosperous nation.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria