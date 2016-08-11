Letter to the Editor: Not All ‘Activity’ on Ag Land Is Still Agricultural

Since the County of Santa Barbara Planning Commission blind sided the residents of the Santa Ynez Valley by proposing to put tasting rooms on five-twenty acre AG - I parcels back on the table we need to inform all who would be effected.

This is today's Facebook post to the "SYV Residents who Oppose Tasting Rooms on Ag Parcels 5-19 Acres" group page, which I founded after last week's PC decision.

It was inspired by a drive on Fredensborg Canyon Road this morning. A review of the SYV Community Plan Zoning Map shows just where these small parcels are located (726 five acre AG - I, 348 ten acre AG - I and 381 twenty acre AG - I parcels).

The potential future Wine Trails of the SYV (if/when the County Planning Commission approves adding tasting rooms on 5 and 10 acres of AG I land use to the proposed Winery Ordinance Tier A at their Special Hearing on September 19th).

Ballard Canyon Road .... A bunch of AG I 10 acre parcels could play host. Despite the fact that residents of BCR stated repeatedly during the winery ordinance update process that it was a dangerous road already.

Fredensborg Canyon and Via Dinero ..... Lots of AG I 5 acre parcels .... Can't you already hear the up to 20 guests at a time sipping their bottles of wine on the tasting room patios at your neighbor's place?

Figueroa Mountain Road .... AG 1 5, 10 acre parcels galore .... Can you just picture adding tasting room traffic to all the nature lovers trekking out to our local National Forest ? Residents beware, because crossing the 154 will become even more dangerous.

Alamo Pintado Road ... 5 and 10 acre new homes for future wine tasting rooms with *picnic areas, events, cooking classes, maybe yoga, art, horseback riding, fun runs, movie nights, bachelor/bachelorette parties, weddings, birthdays, Mardi Gras, etc.

Foxen Canyon Road just North of 154 gets added to their wine trail ... AG 1 - 10, 20 acre parcels could serve as the new gateway to Foxen Canyon.

Highway 246 Just West of Buellton ..... AG 1 5 acres both sides of the freeway ..... Tasting room visitors can wing out there at 65 miles per hour or ride out on their bicycles .

Meadowlark could be the next new Santa Ynez Valley Wine Zone .... A beautiful setting with a bunch of AG 1 5 acre parcels with easy access off of State Highway 246 with picture perfect vistas to enjoy.

Santa Ynez would be the new hub with more tasting rooms joining those that exist possibly featuring tasting rooms on Refugio, Calzada, Edison, Roblar, North Refugio, Oak Trail, Montecielo, Mora, Casey, Sky, Linda Vista, Monarch, View Drive, Stallion ....

Traffic Concerns? No, per the County of Santa Barbara there are no roads in our county that they will not approve for use by guest serving traffic.

It does not matter that you and I know how dangerous the roads are. The numerous crashes at road intersections do not count in the county traffic studies, the reports of others are ignored and roads broken into unexplained segments. The fact that crashes on 154 and at intersections with highways 154, 246 and 1 that are the primary route to existing and proposed tasting rooms are numerous and tragically fatal do not matter to the County of Santa Barbara.

If you live on these roads/in these rural and agricultural neighborhoods and you do not agree with having public tasting rooms as neighbors you need to speak now. You may lose your peace and quiet. Your drive home may become more of a nightmare than it is now. Your property values may be negatively impacted. Please write or call the Planning Commissioners or Our Supervisors. Even better attend the hearing on September 19th to speak up for our beautiful valley and the life we live here.

Speak up to let our leaders know that we support keeping agricultural lands the home of agriculture. We love to raise our gardens, our pets and farm animals. We honor the right to farm and we deal with the farming impacts from neighbor farmers, ranchers and vintners.

*tasting rooms are becoming great spaces for a myriad of activities .... Playing host to many guests .... Many members of the winery industry have apparently decided that any activity that happens on their property and that earns them money is "Agricultural" by virtue of occurring on a vineyard.

Mary Beth Kerr

Santa Ynez