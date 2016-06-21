Letter to the Editor: Why Is Obama Administration Covering for Islamic Terrorism?

There is a cover-up in America today, concerning Islam.
The White House issued an edict to scrub all law enforcement, intelligence and military teachings on Islam. This included threats and warnings from the Muslim Brotherhood. Pres. Obama won't name or acknowledge our greatest threat, radical Islam or Islamic terrorism. And now the feds and AG Loretta Lynch have scrubbed any reference to Islam concerning the latest attack in Orlando.
This is surrender, this is insane. Is it any wonder we are losing the war against Islamic terrorism. Americans deserve to know the truth and about how much danger we are in.
Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria