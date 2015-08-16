Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:48 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Letter to the Editor: On Oil, Elected ‘Representatives’ Persist in Ignoring Will of the People

By Glenn Battles | August 16, 2015 | 2:08 p.m.

You would think that the elected folks who campaigned to support their constituents would do so. Measure P was soundly defeated in the November 2014 election.

For those of you who forgot, Measure P wanted to shut down the oil industry in Santa Barbara County.

Today we have most of our elected supervisors, senators, Assembly members and representatives wanting to stop oil drilling in Santa Barbara County. This is not what most of the people voted for. The oil industry in Santa Barbara County provides many well-paid jobs as well as many tax dollars that support schools, fire and law enforcement.

At the last Board of Supervisors meeting I attended, there was a report done by county staff showing a big improvement in reduction of spills, ozone pollution and accidents. This was recognized by all five supervisors as the oil industry continues to produce oil and gas under the most stringent regulations in the U.S.A.

It will be smart to work with the oil industry to produce our local oil for the benefits all of us receive. We can relocate most any thing, but we cannot relocate where the oil is.

There are more than 6,000 products you and I use each and every day that are made from petroleum products derived from oil.

Read the news and when it’s time to vote, you will know who to vote for.

Glenn Battles
Santa Maria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 