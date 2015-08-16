Letter to the Editor: On Oil, Elected ‘Representatives’ Persist in Ignoring Will of the People

Advice

You would think that the elected folks who campaigned to support their constituents would do so. Measure P was soundly defeated in the November 2014 election.

For those of you who forgot, Measure P wanted to shut down the oil industry in Santa Barbara County.

Today we have most of our elected supervisors, senators, Assembly members and representatives wanting to stop oil drilling in Santa Barbara County. This is not what most of the people voted for. The oil industry in Santa Barbara County provides many well-paid jobs as well as many tax dollars that support schools, fire and law enforcement.

At the last Board of Supervisors meeting I attended, there was a report done by county staff showing a big improvement in reduction of spills, ozone pollution and accidents. This was recognized by all five supervisors as the oil industry continues to produce oil and gas under the most stringent regulations in the U.S.A.

It will be smart to work with the oil industry to produce our local oil for the benefits all of us receive. We can relocate most any thing, but we cannot relocate where the oil is.

There are more than 6,000 products you and I use each and every day that are made from petroleum products derived from oil.

Read the news and when it’s time to vote, you will know who to vote for.

Glenn Battles

Santa Maria