Letter to the Editor: Peter Adam Endorses Justin Fareed for Congress

Justin Fareed has an understanding of business, the workings of the federal government and foreign policy that is superior to any other candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District. That alone is enough to earn my support.

But he also represents the next generation, which will inherit and must pay for the debt that we have incurred. He will bring real resolve to Washington for today and future generations.

That’s why I’m proud to support Justin Fareed for California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

Peter Adam

Santa Barbara County Fourth District Supervisor