Letter to the Editor: Recent Water Commentary an Anti-Oil Scare Tactic

Anyone concerned about drinking water quality in Santa Barbara can Google “Santa Barbara Water Quality 2015” and read the City of Santa Barbara Annual Water Quality Report.

What you’ll learn is that the city’s water met “all EPA and state drinking water health standards.”

Unfortunately, Irv Beiman didn’t include this important fact in his recent Noozhawk commentary, which asks misleading questions about oil drilling and water quality in Santa Barbara. Rather, he promoted organizations like Food and Water Watch that want to ban all oil production in California.

Not only is that position unreasonable, it defies logic for those who care about the environment. California has the strictest regulations in the country for oil and gas production. Every barrel of oil we produce in California is one less barrel we have to import by rail or by ship from the Middle East and other foreign countries where environmental regulations are much weaker or nonexistent.

As Gov. Jerry Brown put it, “We have the most intelligent regulation on the drilling of oil in the country.” That’s a fact, as opposed to a scare tactic from the anti-oil activists.

Pete A. Baxter

Santa Barbara