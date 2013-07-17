Letter to the Editor: Rincon Palms Project Not a Good Fit for Storke/Hollister

Next Monday evening at 6 p.m., the Goleta Planning Commission will be making a recommendation to the City Council on the Rincon Palms project, a hotel and conference center.

Ever since a consultant (REVPAR) indicated that Goleta needed a conference center at the corner of Storke and Hollister, staff has been busily preparing a recommendation to approve the project.

The project is incredibly dense (.70 FAR when the General Plan calls for .49), obliterates views of the mountains along a designated scenic corridor (Hollister), and exacerbates traffic at Storke/Hollister, which will soon degrade from level of service D to F with no fixes/mitigations in sight.

The number of projects in the area that are contributing to traffic congestion at this intersection are staggering. The General Plan says that infrastructure must keep pace with growth. That is clearly not happening.



The Planning Commission is being asked once again to deviate from the General Plan and make another good cause finding. The good cause finding was intended for projects that have a significant community benefit.

Unfortunately, it is now watered down to include any project that is better than an existing weed-strewn dirt patch.

Leslie Lund

Goleta