Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal’s Campaign Numbers Point to Financial Mismanagement

By Bob Short | May 30, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

As a businessman, I know that success is not achieved by how much revenue you earn if you fail to properly control your expenses. I believe that politicians should be held to those same standards when it comes to the very basics of financial management.

You can imagine my surprise when I started crunching some numbers and realized that Salud Carbujal, who has raised almost $1.9 million for his campaign for the 24th Congressional District seat — which is vastly more than anyone else in that race — is struggling in the final weeks to keep his campaign going.

By my calculations, Carbajal has less than $20,000 left to spend in the primary election. Things are so bad that he hasn’t paid his campaign manager for two months and has her fee listed as debt in excess of $20,000 on the most recently available public reporting.

Unfortunately, Supervisor Carbajal doesn’t seem to be able to manage his campaign budget any better than he manages the one for Santa Barbara County. Do you really want this man trying to solve our country’s spending problems in Washington, D.C.?

Bob Short
Montecito

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 