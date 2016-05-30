Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal’s Campaign Numbers Point to Financial Mismanagement

As a businessman, I know that success is not achieved by how much revenue you earn if you fail to properly control your expenses. I believe that politicians should be held to those same standards when it comes to the very basics of financial management.

You can imagine my surprise when I started crunching some numbers and realized that Salud Carbujal, who has raised almost $1.9 million for his campaign for the 24th Congressional District seat — which is vastly more than anyone else in that race — is struggling in the final weeks to keep his campaign going.

By my calculations, Carbajal has less than $20,000 left to spend in the primary election. Things are so bad that he hasn’t paid his campaign manager for two months and has her fee listed as debt in excess of $20,000 on the most recently available public reporting.

Unfortunately, Supervisor Carbajal doesn’t seem to be able to manage his campaign budget any better than he manages the one for Santa Barbara County. Do you really want this man trying to solve our country’s spending problems in Washington, D.C.?

Bob Short

Montecito