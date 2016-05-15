Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara’s Anti-Car Street Plans Are Destroying the City

The City of Santa Barbara’s proposed Bicycle Master Plan is just one symptom of a viral concept that is destroying transportation choice and local businesses.

There comes a time when this type of planning becomes destructive, and that time is now.

The anti-car planners in Santa Barbara’s City Hall are destroying the city’s historic transportation grid. It is destructive and harmful to businesses and the “Santa Barbara Experience.” Followers of this concept care little for the tradition and physical reality of the city and the South Coast. We are witnessing destructive PR that dismisses the wants of 90 percent or more of the residents.

After 40 years, the anti-car establishment has been bypassed by both technology (fuel and engine) and the temperament of a population wanting free choice in transportation. It is disturbing to watch streets crumble, while special interests dictate with intentional certainty ripping out of parking and main arterial roads vital to safe, efficient and rational planning.

Defense of these rational principles was the reason Cars Are Basic Inc. was founded 18 years ago.

Neither the mayor or the City Council expected the intense pushback over lost travel lanes, lost parking and an insidious bike design starting three years ago. Instead of a wake-up-call to stop shutting down main arterial streets, the City of Santa Barbara continues to plan as if in a dream state, ignoring the public. For the public, this is a nightmare.

It is unfortunate the only stopper in this recent nightmare was the threat of a lawsuit by the Micheltorena Street residents, and CEQA. People definitely feel the burn of being ignored by elected officials who are using “staff” to shield them from criticism, and an exploding infrastructure debt.

It is past time to tell City Hall to stop this planning and get “Back to Basics” of street repair and operation. CAB continues to speak for the silent majority.

Scott Wenz, president

Cars Are Basic