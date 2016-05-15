Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara’s Anti-Car Street Plans Are Destroying the City

By Scott Wenz | May 15, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara’s proposed Bicycle Master Plan is just one symptom of a viral concept that is destroying transportation choice and local businesses.

There comes a time when this type of planning becomes destructive, and that time is now.

The anti-car planners in Santa Barbara’s City Hall are destroying the city’s historic transportation grid. It is destructive and harmful to businesses and the “Santa Barbara Experience.” Followers of this concept care little for the tradition and physical reality of the city and the South Coast. We are witnessing destructive PR that dismisses the wants of 90 percent or more of the residents.

After 40 years, the anti-car establishment has been bypassed by both technology (fuel and engine) and the temperament of a population wanting free choice in transportation. It is disturbing to watch streets crumble, while special interests dictate with intentional certainty ripping out of parking and main arterial roads vital to safe, efficient and rational planning.

Defense of these rational principles was the reason Cars Are Basic Inc. was founded 18 years ago.

Neither the mayor or the City Council expected the intense pushback over lost travel lanes, lost parking and an insidious bike design starting three years ago. Instead of a wake-up-call to stop shutting down main arterial streets, the City of Santa Barbara continues to plan as if in a dream state, ignoring the public. For the public, this is a nightmare.

It is unfortunate the only stopper in this recent nightmare was the threat of a lawsuit by the Micheltorena Street residents, and CEQA. People definitely feel the burn of being ignored by elected officials who are using “staff” to shield them from criticism, and an exploding infrastructure debt.

It is past time to tell City Hall to stop this planning and get “Back to Basics” of street repair and operation. CAB continues to speak for the silent majority.

Scott Wenz, president
Cars Are Basic

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 