Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:22 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show Heavily Impacted by Waterfront Work

By Jeff Kennedy | April 5, 2016 | 3:50 p.m.

I just read with some incredulity the statement attributed to Adam Hendel in the March 30 article on the Cabrillo Bridge Project that says, “Changes in construction shouldn’t impact Stearns Wharf or the Arts and Crafts Show operations ...”

How wrong that is! This project has forced the closure of almost 40 percent of the Arts section from the wharf down, driving out a large number of artists, we have lost loads of parking, soon both the Cabrillo roadway and the sidewalk will be gone, and work on the sewer system has taken up large amounts of parking in the Palm Park lot.

Yet the City Recreation Department continues to charge us the same high fees, keeps adding more artists and crafts people without really telling them how impacted the show is, and controls our show’s own publicity fund to the extent that they are not allowing us to advertise the show along the construction zone with signs or anything.

In short, this is the worst thing to happen to Santa Barbara’s 50-year-old arts and crafts institution ever. We are fighting to survive in the face of the La Entrada and Cabrillo Bridge projects, the Mission Creek remediation, and sewer line refurbishment, and all in the face of the Recreation Department’s greedy, steadfast course to milk every last drop of money from those artists and crafts people who are trying to carry through all this huge amount of construction to keep our show going.

Jeff Kennedy
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 