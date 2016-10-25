Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Vote Made Simple

Who to vote for in the Santa Barbara County Third District supervisor’s race is really very simple.
If you want a candidate who got 71 percent of her election contributions from outside of the district, and if you want a candidate who, prior to becoming a candidate, voted with the two Santa Barbara supervisors on 20 out of 20 contested votes, then by all means, vote for Joan Hartmann. She will be the third South Coast supervisor.
If you want a candidate who cares deeply about the young men and women in Isla Vista and will be truly balanced between his North County and South Coast constituents and is a respected local businessman, then vote for Bruce Porter. It’s that simple.
Jim Thomas
Solvang
Retired Santa Barbara County sheriff and fire chief