Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara County Taxpayer’s Association Endorses Measure K

The Santa Barbara County Taxpayer’s Association Board of Directors, with a unanimous vote, has formally endorsed Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District’s bond measure initiative, Measure K.

The stated reasons for their support hinged on two key factors: 1) “We like that the payoff period for the bond is 15 years. We think that this sets a good precedent for other local funding measures” (taxpayers save approximately $10.4 million versus 30 years); 2) We have confidence in the (SYVUHSD) Board and administration of SYVUHSD, and believe you have identified good projects that can be addressed in a cost-effective manner.”

The board went on to say that “…we are all strongly in support…Santa Ynez Valley High School is an excellent school…”

I would like to thank the Santa Barbara County Taxpayer’s Association (SBCTA) for their support of Measure K. We have worked hard to ensure that we are doing the right thing by both our students, our community and our taxpayers. The endorsement of the SBCTA is an encouraging validation of that effort.

Jan Clevenger

SYVUHSD board president