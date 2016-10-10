Letter to the Editor: Answers to Questions About Santa Ynez Valley High School Bond

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District’s bond initiative, Measure K, is on the November 8 ballot. I recently had a couple of questions asked of me regarding what the district does to fund maintenance efforts for our facilities, as well as why we aren’t spending our budget reserve to pay for major maintenance costs.

Both are prudent questions to ask and both have reasonable answers.

Regarding annual maintenance budgeting for the past four years as an example, we have spent $2.3 million, budgeting more than half-a-million dollars each year. Last year we budgeted $640,514.90, a steadily and annually increasing amount.

In regards to using our reserve to pay for major maintenance costs, our school board last year approved $500,000 above and beyond our regular budgeted amount, and from our reserve, for the current 2016-2017 school year.

Finally, our current strategic plan self-imposes us to provide for “... safe, comfortable, up-to-date and efficient facilities.” Proper care of our facilities is at the top of the school board’s priority list. Our historical and current budgeting supports that we are committed to this.

Please know that we are seeking to partner with the Santa Ynez Valley community to fund this strategic goal for our students for costs that exceed our financial capacity.

It’s important that the public know we are taking care of both regular, preventative maintenance, along with paying for a wide variety of unforeseen costs associated with our aging facilities; we are not seeking a handout from the voters.

Instead, we desire to responsibly partner with the community to address the need to reconstruct or replace critical infrastructure that is at the end of its useable life.

The school board and I are steadfastly committed to being the best possible stewards of the public’s money. Please contact me personally with any of your questions at either [email protected] or 805.688.6487 x3200.

Scott Cory, Superintendent

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District